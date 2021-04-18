Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Webuye West legislature Dan Wanyama has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for what he terms as an upside-down priority in running the government.

Speaking during the burial of Chief Principal Wycliffe Kiveu in Webuye, the legislature said the president has lost track of the priority agenda in running his administration.

” I want to tell the president that recalling the House to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative isn’t a matter of urgency during this deadly pandemic,” Wanyama said while addressing the mourners.

Dr. Kiveu was a principal of Maralal High School and succumbed to Covid-19 related complications after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks ago.

The family said he died from vaccine-related complications.

According to Wanyama, the Covid-19 pandemic has created fear and panic in the country yet the president is busy focusing on amending the Constitution as Kenyans face the threat of the pandemic.

He noted that Uhuru has ordered the Parliament to convene next week to discuss the BBI document that was passed by county assemblies in the past month.

” We can’t be this dishonest and selfish as leaders.

“Between BBI and Covid-19 pandemic, which issue requires emergency attention?” quipped Wanyama.

