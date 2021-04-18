Sunday, April 18, 2021 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being insensitive and blind to the plight of poor Kenyans and the hurting economy.

This comes after hundreds if not thousands of motorists were stranded on various Nairobi roads for hours last night when police mounted roadblocks to punish curfew violators.

Taking to Facebook, the Tanga Tanga allied legislator claimed that the plight of Kenyans was secondary to the Head of State as long as his businesses were thriving and he had managed to edge out his Deputy, William Ruto.

“Does the president care about the hurting economy and plight of suffering Kenyans? I bet no.”

“So long as his businesses are doing well, he has peace of mind, baba (Raila Odinga) is with him, and he has edged out William Ruto from his cycle.”

“The rest can wait. They ain’t emergencies,” Osoro lamented.

Osoro further claimed Uhuru had taken over the parliament after he punished the lawmakers who refused to toe the line.

