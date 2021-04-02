Friday, April 2, 2021 – The Kenyan Government has banned the importation, distribution, and administration of Covid-19 vaccines by the private sector over what Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, termed as ‘transparency issues’

Announcing on Friday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, CS Kagwe warned that anyone offering Covid-19 vaccines at a fee contravenes Pharmacy and Poisons Board regulations and risks prosecution.

This comes days after Deputy President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, became among the first Kenyans to receive the controversial Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

Ruto’s decision to opt for the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine that costs between Sh8, 000 and Sh11,000 was widely interpreted as a vote-of-no-confidence in the Government-fronted AstraZeneca jab, which is being administered in public and private health facilities across the country for free.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at State House, Nairobi, last week on Friday.

Meanwhile, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to stand at 136,893 after 1,851 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours from 9,676 samples that were tested.

The total recoveries now stand at 93,430 after 363 more patients recovered from the virus, 215 from home-based care isolation, and 148 from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 19 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,186.

