Saturday, April 2, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday banned the administration of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, to contain the spread of Covid-19 even after several Kenyans, among them Deputy President William Ruto, received the first jab of the controversial vaccine.

Speaking yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced that only the government-procured AstraZeneca vaccine had been approved and authorised for use locally.

“The government is effective today closing the window of private sector importation, distribution, and administration of vaccines until such a time when it is confident that there are greater transparency and accountability in the entire process.”

“The only agent for vaccination in Kenya will remain the government of the Republic of Kenya until further notice,” he said.

However, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is now reading malice in the ban on importation and administering of Sputnik V vaccines by the private sector.

He sensationally claimed the ban, which took effect immediately, targeted Deputy President William Ruto, who had received the Sputnik V vaccine barely a week ago.

“So the government banned Sputnik V vaccine so that the deputy president of the same government does not get the second shot? Meanwhile, my friends, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir, who also received the Sputnik jabs on the same day as Ruto, will suffer collateral damage,” Murkomen said.

This comes even as Acting Deputy Health Director-General Patrick Amoth assured those who had already taken Sputnik V vaccine jab they would receive their second doses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

