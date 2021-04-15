Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A late-night meeting involving top officials from the National Treasury, Ministry of Energy, and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) was held to cushion Kenyans from an imminent rise in fuel prices.

Reports indicate that the State House and the National Intelligence Service were keen to defuse public anger occasioned by another hike in fuel prices, pushing petrol to the highest price in recent times.

“We made a late decision to cut the suppliers margin and offer millions of motorists a relief.”

“This was more of a political decision than an economic one because public anger has been mounting,” an insider privy to the meeting disclosed.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, through EPRA, announced that the prices would remain unchanged in the next 30 days – a first since the government began reviewing fuel prices monthly in 2010.

Motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Ksh122.81 for Super Petrol, Ksh107.66 for Diesel, and Ksh97.85 for Kerosene.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh120.41, Ksh105.27 for Diesel and Ksh95.46 for Kerosene.

In Eldoret, the fuel prices will see Super Petrol go for Ksh123.36 Diesel for Ksh108.46, and Kerosene for Ksh98.68.

In Kisumu, the fuel prices are as follows: Super Petrol will retail at Ksh123.36, Diesel will go for Ksh108.46 whereas Kerosene will be Ksh98.68.

Initially, reports indicated that EPRA would increase fuel prices to a record high in April.

The news comes as Kenyans had expressed concerns due to the high cost of living and a sluggish economy caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST