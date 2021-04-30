Friday, April 30, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide are tired of President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration, going by what they are planning to do in the next coming days.

Corruption, extrajudicial killings, ignoring court orders and state repression are some of the evils that have characterized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

On Friday, Kenyans under #PeoplesMarchToStatehouse stormed Twitter and said they are tired of Uhuru’s regime.

The Kenyans made a raft of demands to be met if the government is willing to stop their unstoppable march to the State House.

One of the demands is the immediate lifting of partial lockdown in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajiado counties.

The other is the immediate end to police killings and brutality and state repression.

Here is a summary of demands Kenyans are making to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration before they march to the State House in the coming days.

