Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – It has now emerged two men who are among the 4 missing friends who disappeared mysteriously after having lunch at Kitengela bribed their way out of a police station in Nairobi, a few days before they disappeared.

According to a detective, the four friends are involved in a car theft syndicate and kidnappings and have been arrested several times in the past.

Detectives have discovered that the four owned a fleet of questionable motor vehicles.

Most of the vehicles that they owned had fake number plates-including the white Toyota Mark X that they were driving in on the fateful day that they went missing.

One of the missing men identified as Benjamin was reportedly among the gang that trailed a car buyer from the KCB Buruburu branch to a yard located along Ngong Road last year.

Benjamin and his gang members stole Ksh 900,000 from the victim.

The four missing men lived large and spent their fortunes on fast cars, women, and alcohol.

