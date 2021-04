Monday, 26 April 2021 – Police have arrested two men who were impersonating police officers and going around Ruiru town harassing innocent Kenyans.

The two cunning men were reportedly collecting bribes from Wines and Spirits outlets and arresting people who were not wearing masks.

However, their proverbial forty days reached after members of the public raised an alarm, leading to their dramatic arrest.

See photo of the suspects.

