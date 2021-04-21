Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Two security guards have been charged with theft after they broke into one of the houses in Lavington and stole jewelry valued at Ksh 4 Million.

The suspects, Newton Ongosi Mose and Richard Nyamatenia appeared before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at Kibera Law Courts and denied the charges.

The court heard that the two broke into one of the houses at St James Apartment in Lavington where they are employed as guards and stole gold bangles, gold rings, pearl necklaces, copper bracelets, and silver rings valued at Ksh 4 Million.

They were released on Sh500, 000 bond or Sh300, 000 cash bail each, and the case set for mention on May 11, 2021.

Here’s a photo of the suspects.

