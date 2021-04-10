Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Notorious socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has sent a cryptic message to Jamal’s wife, Amira after she accused her of snatching her husband.

Amber posted a photo on her Instagram page and mocked Jamal’s wife saying, “Two farmers can harvest in one farm without knowing each other.

“Do you understand or should I go deeper?”

Jamal’s wife revealed that she used to be close friends with Amber Ray before she discovered that she was wooing her husband.

She would even invite her to her house in Syokimau since they were neighbours.

The light-skinned Kamba socialite is a well-known husband snatcher who targets wealthy men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST