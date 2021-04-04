Sunday, 04 April 2021 – Here’s an official statement by DCI on the murder of Dan Omollo, who was killed by his wife, Violet Asale, popularly known as Zianachana Achana.

The deceased’s killer wife is an upcoming singer, actress and model.

Contrary to earlier reports that Violet stabbed her husband to death, it has now emerged that she bit him to death like a vampire.

Last night, a couple’s squabble involving a Kenya Defense Forces officer turned tragic when his 27-year-old girlfriend, armed with her powerful teeth, served him three major bites that promoted him to eternal rest.

The 37-year-old officer, a Private at the Gilgil KDF Camp, died in his house at Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu’s Ruiru sub-county, when his live-in girlfriend’s mighty jaws cast her teeth through his thumb, chest and shoulder. It is believed she then picked a knife, stabbed him several times finishing him off.

A tiff over an unestablished matter had raptured into a major ding-dong at midnight, before the young lady, Violet Emu Asale (a musician popularly known by her stage-name as Zian Achana) resorted to the unlikely weapon that cut short her boyfriend’s life.

Realising the soldier had developed convulsions and was sliding into his death, Violet rushed her man to the nearby Kahawa Garrison Health Centre, but it was too late to save him.

His body was already cold and without a pulse.

As the body awaits autopsy, Violet Asale remains in custody as a suspect of murder. More investigations are ongoing.

