Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan artists have visited Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen Residence which is christened ‘Hustlers Mansion.’

Although the said artists claim that the meeting was organized to discuss problems facing the creative industry, there was a hidden agenda behind the Saturday meeting.

Ruto has been trying to woo top Kenyan celebrities to support his Presidential ambitions, hoping that their influence will help him win the hearts of young voters.

Celebrities who attend Ruto’s meetings at his official Karen residence reportedly receive a minimum allowance of Ksh 20,000.

Some of the artists who attended the meeting include, Khaligraph, Nonini, DJ Joe Mfalme, Nyashinski, Willy Paul, and others.

Most of these celebrities stand for nothing.

They were just after the allowances that Ruto dishes out.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.