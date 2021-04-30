Friday, April 30, 2021 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament is now inviting members of the public opposed to the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice to submit their views on why she should not be appointed Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court before her vetting begins.

The committee shall conduct approval vetting of Justice Koome on Thursday, 13th May and any member of the public contesting her appointment should submit his or her reasons by Wednesday, 12th May.

“The general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct approval hearing/vetting of the nominee for appointment as the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court…,” read the statement in part.

Before the hearing, members of the public have been asked to submit a written statement on oath and provide evidence to the clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, contesting the suitability of Justice Koome to hold office.

The Judicial Service Commission Committee unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

Since her nomination, several Kenyans, among them LSK President Nelson Havi and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Fred Ngatia, have protested the move, saying she was not the most qualified for the job among the 10 candidates interviewed, Ngatia included.

The Kenyan DAILY POST