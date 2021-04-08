Thursday, April 8, 2021 – A disgruntled employee has exposed how rogue managers who run the famous Ole Sereni hotel exploit female staff sexually and employ people on a tribal basis.

According to the disgruntled employee, only female staff members are promoted after spreading their legs to managers.

Most of the employees who were laid off due to Covid-19 have not been paid their dues for close to one year.

Only those who belong to the ‘right tribe’ have received their dues.

Here’s what the disgruntled employee wrote to Robert Alai while demanding justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related