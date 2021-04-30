Friday, 30 April 2021 – Club Sidai Oleng, a famous joint located along Kiambu Road, has been auctioned.

Auctioneers stormed the premises with a lorry and auctioned most of the items after the owner defaulted rent for several months.

According to sources, John Ngugi, the owner of the popular entertainment joint, has been having endless wrangles with his landlord since last year after he hiked the fee for leasing the land for another five years.

Ngugi was required to pay a monthly rent of Ksh 830,000 in the new lease agreement- a move he protested in court.

He was previously paying a monthly rent of Ksh 100,000 in the lease agreement that he signed in 2012 when he was setting up the business.

Covid-19 has crippled Ngugi’s business after the Government closed bars and restaurants, forcing him to default rent due to dwindling profits.

The landlord sought the services of auctioneers who stormed the popular joint and carted away items worth millions of shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST