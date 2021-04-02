Friday, April 2, 2021 – Renowned sports anchor, Tony Kwalanda, has been spotted with a new woman, weeks after he confirmed that he is no longer dating Switch TV host Joyce Maina.

Kwalanda celebrated his 36th birthday in the company of his new catch identified as Yvonne Njenga.

The pretty young lass was pictured feeding Kwalanda a birthday cake like a baby and if the photos doing rounds on social media are anything to go by, they seem to be madly in love.

In one of the photos, Kwalanda is seen planting a romantic kiss on Yvonne’s cheeks, making her feel like a queen.

The renowned sports anchor has a special appetite for ladies from the mountain since his immediate ex-lover, Joyce Maina, is also a Kikuyu

Check out the photos of Kwalanda’s new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related