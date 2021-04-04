Sunday, April 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has responded to the decision by the United Kingdom to ‘red list’ Kenya as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Kenya retaliated by enforcing measures on travelers coming from the UK.

“All passengers originating from or transiting through UK airports will now be required to go through mandatory 14-day isolation at a government-designated facility at their own cost upon entry into Kenya,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government stated that the decision by the United Kingdom would have consequences on Kenya-UK trade, travel, tourism, and security cooperation.

While in isolation, the UK travelers would be subject to take two PCR COVID-19 tests, on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantine, at their own cost.

However, Kenyan nationals resident in the United Kingdom or transiting through United Kingdom airports into Kenya will be exempted from this process.

It further stated that the decision was particularly disturbing based on the fact that the UK and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship that benefits various sectors such as health, education, security, travel, trade, and people-to-people relations.

In the press statement by the Ministry, the government added that they had expected the UK to be more supportive rather than “with punitive measures that are discriminatory, divisive and exclusive in their character,” adding that it did not understand why vaccine producing companies had a vaccine hoarding attitude.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UK’s decision was discriminatory as the claims did not reflect logic and scientific knowledge of the disease or the spread of the pandemic.

They further stated that Kenya had been consistent in maintaining a positive attitude towards the United Kingdom despite the challenges and disruptions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya had also claimed to have remained in constant contact with the Government of the United Kingdom throughout the pandemic in order to maximize the opportunity for cooperation.

