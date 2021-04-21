Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Police officers who guard Royal Media Services have been withdrawn, barely a day after DCI boss George Kinoti faulted Purity Mwambia’s Guns Galore investigative story that was aired on Sunday.

Kinoti, while addressing the media yesterday, alleged that the story was meant to humiliate the police service.

In the mind-blowing expose that left Kenyans in shock, Purity Mwambia exposed how police officers hire guns to criminals especially in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

The renowned investigative journalist interviewed hardcore criminals who confessed how they hire guns and uniforms from police officers for as low as Ksh 1000.

Kinoti trashed Purity Mwambia’s story and claimed that it lacked journalistic ethics.

“Based on the Code of Conduct for Journalists and the Mass Media, the report therefore failed basic tests of journalistic ethics and standards and was slanted in what seemed to be a deliberate, malicious attempt to discredit and humiliate the National Police Service.

“We can only conclude therefore, that this is also aimed at creating public pandemonium over the management of the security sector. It was not only false but injurious to the stability of the country.

“This reporting therefore amounts to abuse of media freedom as stipulated in the Constitution and the Media Act of Kenya, 2013,” he said while addressing the press.

Kinoti said Purity Mwambia and her bosses will be summoned to shed more light on the story that tainted the image of the Kenyan police force.

The Kenyan DAILY POST