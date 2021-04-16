Friday, April 16, 2021 – Azziad Nasenya, the multi-talented actress and dancer, who stormed to the limelight last year thanks to the viral “Utawezana Challenge” twerking video, is over the moon after clocking one million followers on Tik-Tok

At 20-years of age, Azziad becomes the youngest local celebrity to achieve such a fete.

Celebrating the milestone, the internet sensation, who also boasts 1.1 million followers on Instagram, shared on her Tik Tok account a video praising God and thanking her followers for their support.

This is a big deal for her since individuals with such numbers get to advertise and influence products and ultimately smile to the bank.

Tik-Tok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, congratulated Azziad, describing her as a ‘talented content creator who is taking Kenya’s entertainment to the next level’

“Azziad is undeniably a talented content creator who is taking Kenya’s entertainment to the next level.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on achieving the one-million followers’ milestone.”

“TikTok is committed to being a platform where content creators can showcase their incredible skills and talent and we believe that Azziad has truly lived up to that.

“We hope that she continues to inspire us and her fan base,” said Boniswa Sidwaba.

