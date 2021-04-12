Monday, April 12, 2021 – A middle-aged man who is mentally challenged is desperately looking for his family.

The man identified as Ambaka Murogori hails from Vihiga County.

He claims to be an alumnus of the prestigious Makini Schools- meaning that he comes from a well-to-do family.

He is stranded in Samburu County where he roams in the streets.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST