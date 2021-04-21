Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have summoned Citizen TV’s investigative journalist Purity Mwambia and some editors over a gun expose documentary aired on Sunday.

In the expose described by many as a masterpiece, Purity revealed how Kenya Police officers rent guns and uniforms to criminals at a fee.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, DCI boss George Kinoti said his department had summoned the editorial director, head of strategy, and other relevant journalists involved in the story to help them investigate and nab those behind the gun drama expose.

“The allegations are extremely serious. We shall be asking the editorial director, and other relevant reporters to come and give us more insights to this report in pursuit of criminals harbouring the weapons,” Kinoti said.

Sources at DCI said Purity Mwambia will be charged with harboring stolen firearms without informing the police among other charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST