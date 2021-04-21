Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – After former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was discharged from hospital, he has been receiving guests continuously at his Karen home.

Raila, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, recovered from the disease early this month.

After a public appearance with president Uhuru Kenyatta, government officials have been paying him a courtesy call carrying gifts.

In a span of like two weeks, Raila Odinga has been receiving goat gifts from Mt Kenya leaders including acting Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu and her Kiambu counterpart James Nyoro.

Now, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has revealed what Raila will do with those goats donated from the Mt Kenya region.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Owino said the goats will be donated to the less fortunate in society.

“These are the number of goats Baba has received so far from fellow Kenyans.

“Baba will donate some of the goats to single mothers, orphans and the needy in the society.

“May Baba live forever,” Owino wrote.

