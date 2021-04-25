Sunday, April 25, 2021 – A middle-aged Luhya man has shocked the country after impregnating his 43-year-old mother-in-law.

Ken Waliba, 32, is said to have impregnated his mother-in-law without his wife realising.

According to Waliba’s wife, Nekesa, her mother has been having a secret affair with her husband since she invited her to come help take care of their 5-month-old baby.

Nekesa, who said she couldn’t do it herself because of her demanding job, blames herself for the shocking turn of events.

“I am a full-time employee and I don’t have enough money to hire a house-help.

“I, therefore, invited my mother to come over and help as I make plans to get a househelp,” Nekesa said.

It’s believed Waliba, who works as a gardener in a neighboring school, was sneaking back into the house to make love with the 43-year-old mother-in-law once the wife left.

“I am not married and was struggling with an intense dry spell.

“I found it hard to reject Kelvin advances”, the Mother-in-law told journalists

Now, the Luhya Council of elders has said they will perform a cleansing ceremony since the action is considered taboo in the Mulembe nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST