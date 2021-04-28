Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Senior Counsel, Philip Murgor, has reacted to the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the country’s next Chief Justice following the exit of David Maraga in January this year.

On Tuesday, JSC Chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, announced that the commission has picked Justice Koome after she topped the interviews.

Mugenda further said they had forwarded Koome’s name to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment.

“The JSC has unanimously recommended the appointment of Hon Lady Justice Martha Koome, as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya,” Mugenda said.

Commenting about Koome’s appointment, Murgor, who was among those interviewed for the top seat, congratulated her and said he is ready to help her if she needs his support.

“I take this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate Justice Martha Koome for her nomination by the JSC, and assure her of all my support in her onerous responsibilities,” Murgor stated.

Murgor ‘s statement comes hours after his colleague, Fred Ngatia, claimed he topped the JSC interviews but was rigged out by powerful people in the government who phoned 4 JSC commissioners from the Mt Kenya region and urged them to lower his score.

According to JSC, Ngatia, who performed exemplary during the interview, only scored 42 marks out of 100.

