Monday, April 12, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, who is fighting for her life at Nairobi hospital, has spoken about the looming alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speculation is rife in political circles that Raila and Ruto may unite ahead of the 2022 presidential poll

Commenting about the alliance, Omanga said if Ruto and Raila unite then there will be a pool of disappointments from the hustlers who believe in the leadership of DP Ruto.

“DP Ruto doesn’t intend to associate or form a coalition with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“The repercussion of that remotely happening is an avalanche of mass hemorrhage of hustlers who believe in the leadership of DP, which will be occasioned by the advent of Raila.

“Lanes please,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

Omanga has now become the second Tanga Tanga lawmaker to oppose the alliance after Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri.

On Sunday, Ngunjiri insisted the DP cannot work with the former prime minister because the now seemingly flimsy handshake truce between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta only proved he was not good with political marriages.

“Raila cannot work with anybody. You can see how they have started insulting the President. Look at how in line with their interests, they’ve turned against BBI because of the 70 additional constituencies proposed,” Ngunjiri stated.

