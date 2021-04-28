Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Chief Justice nominee, Lady Justice Martha Koome, has broken her silence after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) picked her for the lucrative and risky position.

In a phone call with journalists at her home in Nairobi on Wednesday, Koome termed her appointment as the ‘hand of God’

“This is the hand of the Lord. I am a servant of the Lord and I see this is a higher calling from the Lord for me to serve people.”

“I have so many people who prayed for me, especially the children at Imani Children’s Home who dedicated every Tuesday to praying for me.

“It is the doing of the Lord,” she said.

Justice Koome will be the first woman to lead the Judiciary, one of the three arms of government.

JSC is expected to submit her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who will then appoint Koome to succeed former CJ David Maraga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST