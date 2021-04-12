Monday, April 12, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has joined other Kenyan leaders in commenting about the looming alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

No solid truth has been established about the alliance between Raila and Ruto but political analysts and pundits have projected a ‘Tsunami’ in 2022 if the two former political arch-rivals unite.

Kangata, who was responding to today’s Daily Nation’s headline that said Ruto and Raila‘s looming alliance faces a major hurdle in the Mt Kenya region, said Mt Kenya people have no problem with Raila joining Ruto.

Kang’ata said Raila joining Ruto will make the alliance strong and hence an easy win in 2022.

He however said the only problem with Mt Kenya is for DP to step aside from vying for the presidency in 2022.

“As a Mt Kenya Tanga Tanga leader, if baba comes to support DP to be the president, there would be no problem.

“It would make our win easier. Our only issue is with anyone telling DP to step aside from vying,” Kang’ata wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

