Friday, April 30, 2021 – Citizen TV Presenter, Yvonne Okwara, has waded into the ongoing debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Senate and National Assembly that began on Wednesday this week.

MPs and Senators have been exchanging harsh words inside and outside Parliament over whether the bill should be amended or not.

If the bill is amended it will cease to be a popular initiative and become a parliamentary initiative and that is why proponents of the BBI led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, want the bill passed as it is.

Reacting to the ongoing BBI saga, Okwara urged the MPs and Senators to stop yapping since they will not amend the document.

She said the lawmakers who are shouting on rooftops will finally tore to the party lines and follow what Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will order them to do.

“MPs and Senators will not amend the BBI document.

“They should accept the bitter truth and come back to serve Kenyans who were evicted,” Okwara said on Thursday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST