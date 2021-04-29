Thursday, April 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today revoked the appointment of Kembi Gitura as the board chairman of Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

In the Gazette notice dated April 29, Uhuru appointed Mary Chao Mwadime as the new chairperson of the KEMSA board.

Gitura’s sacking came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two leaders held bilateral talks during Blinken’s virtual visit to Kenya.

It was during this meeting that Blinken urged Uhuru to crack the whip on those involved in the mass looting at KEMSA.

Blinken said the United States government is very concerned about the corruption in KEMSA, which is heavily funded by United States agencies, like USAID and PEPFAR.

He also urged Uhuru that the US government will not allow HIV drugs to be channeled through KEMSA until there is a significant change in the administration.

Kembi Gitura, who witnessed the looting of Sh 7.8 billion, was among the casualties who were shown the door.

