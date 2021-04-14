Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has identified the person who will deputize Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential poll.

The leaders who have been holding meetings in Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, and Laikipia counties, said they have identified former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, as the right candidate to deputize Ruto in 2022.

The DP, who is keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 2022 election, is shopping for a running mate with his possible picks being individuals from the Western and Mt Kenya regions.

Others positioning themselves for the DP’s running mate are Tharaka Nithi senator Kindiki Kithure, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and the new entrant – outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said Kiunjuri is politically experienced and widely acceptable across the larger Mt Kenya.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Kinyua said the leaders from Laikipia have endorsed the ex-CS who was dropped from Cabinet in 2020 to go to the negotiating table with the DP.

“He has our blessings, he has what it takes not only to be the running mate but to also run for president.

“But for now, we have told him to work with the DP because that is where the desires and wishes of our people are,” Kinyua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

