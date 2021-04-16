Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has disclosed his plan B if his stay in the ruling Jubilee Party becomes untenable.

According to Ruto, he has a plan B in the revamped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he is pushed to the wall by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It becomes necessary for a leader to think.”

“I still hope that something will happen and we can salvage Jubilee… If it does not work out; we have to have a plan B.”

“For us, we have a sister party, UDA.”

“There is a coalition agreement between Jubilee and UDA…it is the next best option.”

“UDA will become an option if Jubilee continues with the expulsion spree going on,” he said.

The fate of Ruto as the Jubilee deputy party leader hangs in the balance after the outfit’s National Management Committee (NMC) made the bold decision to remove him from his position.

Last month, Ruto hinted he would use UDA as his political vehicle in the 2022 General Election.

Ever since Uhuru shook hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga, things have changed and it appears Ruto is literally being pushed out of government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST