Thursday, April 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s close confidant has broken his silence after reports emerged that 13 counties received a fake Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill for approval.

The revelations have sparked mixed reactions from politicians across the political divide with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders accusing Uhuru and allies of trying to sabotage the BBI process.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies, former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, said all the counties were given the original BBI document and there was no fake document as alleged.

Waweru, who is a BBI secretariat co-chairman, said reports doing rounds in the media are untrue and were being sponsored by those opposed to the constitutional amendment through the BBI.

He maintained that only one form of BBI drive had been submitted to the county assemblies for approval.

“We submitted one document to the assemblies but enemies of the BBI are trying to spread propaganda that there are two different documents that were submitted to the counties,” Dennis Waweru told a local daily.

Waweru is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST