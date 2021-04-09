Friday, April 9, 2021 – Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has revealed the disease that killed former Kamukunji parliamentary aspirant Ibrahim Ahmed alias Johnny.

Johnny, who unsuccessfully vied for Kamukunji parliamentary seat using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket in 2017, died at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi on Friday morning.

Immediately after his death, rumours started spreading like a bushfire that Johnny died of Sputnik V vaccine complications.

The deceased was among the first recipients of the Sputnik V vaccine that arrived in the country last week but was later banned by the Kenya government.

Clarifying about the rumour, Alai said Johnny has been battling kidney problems for years and he even had a kidney transplant recently.

“My brother Ibrahim Johnny received the #SputnikV vaccine. But know that Ibrahim has battled kidney conditions for a long and even had a transplant. Look for something else to blame. It’s not the #SputnikV vaccine,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

