Saturday, April 3, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, on Friday, banned the sale, distribution, and importation of sputnik vaccine, saying that only the government of Kenya will have authority to import COVID-19 vaccines to ensure all Kenyans are safe.

Sputnik V vaccine was brought to Kenya last week by private players, who were targeting the rich people in the country.

“There will be no licensing of private players in the importation of vaccines and any such license given will be and is hereby terminated.

“The only agent for vaccination in Kenya will remain the government of the Republic of Kenya until further notice,” Kagwe said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, reckons the ban of the importation of vaccines is to allow cartels in the Ministry of Health to start commercializing the vaccine industry the way they did ‘KEMSA heist’ last year.

“The ban on private importation and administration of Covid-19 vaccines by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is the clearest sign that the exercise is intended to be fraudulently commercialized, KEMSA style. The Government has failed us big time on this pandemic. It is time to say NO!,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

