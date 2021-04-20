Home Forum This is a hospital in South Africa – Unfortunately, Kenya may never... This is a hospital in South Africa – Unfortunately, Kenya may never get to this level because of corruption (PHOTOs) April 20, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Parents, can you please talk to your daughters about decent dressing – Look at this PHOTO. Kilimani Ward seat is already gone – This juicy lass, SABINA GATHONI, is the next MCA! Eh! Eh! This is a train station in Morocco- At least the citizens there feel the value for their money unlike here in Kenya (PHOTOs) This is a lodge in Turkana – Kenya is just a beautiful country Here’s Lake Nkugute in Uganda that is shaped like the map of Africa (PHOTOs) Nigeria builds first fully solar-powered electric car station – In Kenya; you are still discussing BBI (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 277,769FansLike52,497FollowersFollow