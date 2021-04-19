Monday, 19 April 2021 – New details concerning the relationship between Evans Karani and his deceased side-chick Catherine Nyokabi have emerged.

According to Nyokabi’s friends, she met Evans through Facebook a few years back.

They became friends and after some time, they fell in love.

The 25-year-old mother of one was being financed by Evans, who runs a transport business and doubles up as a sand broker in Ndarugo along the Thika Superhighway.

Her house in Hunters, Kasarani was being paid for by Evans.

Evans even paid school fees for her 6-year-old son that she sired with another man.

The 38-year-old businessman was heartbroken when Catherine dumped him, prompting him to murder her.

She dumped Karani after discovering that he was already married.

Catherine had introduced Karani to her parents before she discovered that he was married with 5 kids.

Karani has already confessed to the heinous crime that has shocked the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST