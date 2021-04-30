Home Gossip There’s something about MARY LINCOLN’s eyes – These are the type of... There’s something about MARY LINCOLN’s eyes – These are the type of eyes that can empty your bank account (PHOTOs) April 30, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Professor HAMO exposed as a deadbeat dad after he fathered two kids with Churchill Show comedian, JEMUTAI, and dumped her like a sewage rat. This is what online hyenas call a ‘Kienyenji’ (PHOTOs) See these hospitals constructed by General BADI in Eastlands in less than 1 year – SONKO was a joke (PHOTOs). Is that her house or a hotel room?(PHOTO) More of Rwandese beauties – These ladies are dangerously hot! How do men survive there? (PHOTOs) Admin is spoilt for choice – Help him pick his favourite ‘poison'(PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 278,659FansLike52,497FollowersFollow