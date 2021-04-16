Friday, April 16, 2021 – Senior counsel, Philip Murgor, has left the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel in shock after he told the acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, that she is not the Chief Justice of the country despite acting like one.

In a heated exchange on Friday, Murgor, who was being interviewed for the CJ‘s position, said there was a vacuum in the office of the Chief Justice since the departure of David Maraga in January.

Murgor was responding to Mwilu, who was asking him about the challenges facing the Judiciary.

This led Mwilu to ask him if he meant the current acting CJ was not doing her job well.

Murgor insisted that Mwilu is an Acting Chief Justice meaning the office is vacant as there is no substantive office holder.

However, Murgor told Mwilu that he was in no way disrespecting her as Acting CJ but only stating a fact.

The lawyer said that Mwilu is an Acting CJ and not the Chief Justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST