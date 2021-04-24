Saturday, April 24, 2021-City socialite, Amber Ray, has hinted that she has no plans of getting another baby.

The controversial socialite revealed this while celebrating her son’s 11th birthday.

Amber narrated how she was struggling with life when she gave birth to her son 11 years ago but despite all the difficulties, they managed to pull through.

She further added that the thought of giving birth again scares her to death but she has two more years to convince herself.

The notorious socialite, who is labelled a husband snatcher, got married to flashy Somali businessman Jamal Roho Safi recently.

This means that she has no plans of siring a kid with Jamal at the moment.

