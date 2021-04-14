Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – A pastor who became famous after he prophesied the death of Tanzania strongman, John Pombe Magufuli, has once again made a prophecy on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prophet Rolinga, of Omega Ministry Church of all Nations, in his prophecy, claimed that he has seen a vision of Uhuru facing a huge dinosaur which started by tearing the flag of Kenya.

He said as the dinosaur was tearing the flag, Uhuru was sitting calmly without doing anything.

In his interpretation, Pastor Rolinga said the dinosaur represents the devil who has forced the Kenyan president to close all churches in the country.

The pastor said Uhuru should organize a national prayer day and open all churches to avoid a disaster happening in the country.

In December last year, Pastor Rolinga prophesied that a high-profile Tanzania leader will die in the months of January, February, and March.

The revered pastor also said the Holy Spirit directed him to concentrate more on praying for the country’s State House.

“While I was praying for the nation which consists of the judiciary, the executive and the legislator, the Holy Spirit told me to concentrate more on praying for the State House,” said Rolinga.

However, despite his prayer, Magufuli died on 17th March due to a heart attack reportedly induced by Coronavirus disease.

Here is the video of prophet Rolinga prophesying about President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help