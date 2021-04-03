Saturday, April 2, 2021 – The much-anticipated alliance between Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 elections is in the offing.ukose,

This was revealed by Ruto’s ally who predicted the likelihood of a pre-election coalition between Ruto and Raila.

Speaking yesterday during a burial in Trans Nzoia, Endebes Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Robert Pukose, said the two can work together in a coalition after the 2022 elections which he says is a two-horse race pitting the DP and the former Prime Minister on one side against the One Kenya Alliance of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

He noted that the coming together of the two political heavyweights signals a new beginning in the country’s political dispensation.

The MP heaped praises on the ODM leader, whom he said was a master political chessboard player that no one should underrate.

Dr. Pukose’s comments come in the wake of speculations that the two leaders will be working together in 2022, something the Deputy President himself hinted at some weeks ago although with some conditions.

“ODM leader Raila Odinga has managed to rise to the ranks courtesy of his resilience in crafting a party that today enjoys National back up unlike politicians who are making tribal alliances that will be dead on arrival before 20022,’’ Pukose said.

He said the two leaders, Ruto and Raila, were leading parties that enjoyed national outlook, unlike small regional parties.

Dr. Pukose challenged Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, to name one Kenya alliance’s presidential flag bearer instead of sitting on the fence.

