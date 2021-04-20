Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – About a week ago, CCTV footage of a middle-aged man breaking into an apartment in Mwiki Kasarani went viral.

Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, sent a stern warning to the suspected burglar, who was operating in broad daylight without fear, urging him to report to the nearest police station.

The young man who goes by the name Mutuku has finally been gunned down.

Here’s what one of the undercover cops posted on a popular crime Facebook group that is run by Hessy Wa Dandora.

