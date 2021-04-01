Thursday, 01 April 2021 – An Ummoiner matatu christened Mastermind that claimed the lives of two innocent people along Jogoo Road last year after the driver rammed into a stalled garbage lorry while drunk is back on the road.

Before the flashy matatu caused the deadly accident, it had been impounded by NTSA for reckless driving but the owner bribed rogue NTSA officials and got his license back.

It seems the killer matatu is owned by a powerful cartel since it was spotted being taken for a road test as the crew prepares to resume operation.

Soon, it will continue causing more mayhem in the city.

See photos and video.

