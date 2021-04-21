Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – A video of a man arguing with his foul-mouthed wife in front of their kids has gone viral on social media and left Kenyans in shock and disbelief.

The man in the viral video has been identified as Senior Sergeant Joseph Kamau Kimanzi alias Kiberiti and he died shortly after recording the video.

In the video, the deceased is heard accusing his wife of infidelity and the wife shoots back accusing him of cheating on her with a woman called Mumbi.

Their daughter, who is getting ready for school, also accuses her mother of stealing from them as the mother hurls unprintable insults at her husband.

We have established that the man succumbed on April 2nd.

According to a source, the father of five received the Covid-19 jab on March 26th.

Thereafter, the Kenya Prisons Service officer, who was based at Mwingi Main Prison, is said to have developed side effects – fever, fatigue, and the common cold.

He was rushed to Mwingi Family Care Hospital on April 1st where he was treated and discharged.

However, on April 2nd, his condition worsened.

He developed breathing complications and later died while receiving treatment.

Check out his Obituary below

The Kenyan DAILY POST