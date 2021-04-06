Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s team has denounced an apology letter allegedly penned by the DP to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The undated letter circulating on social media purports to be an apology letter from DP Ruto confessing to letting the administration down.

The DP’s office dismissed the letter stating that it did not originate from his office.

“The letter is clearly doctored,” the official explained, noting that the country ought to focus on more issue-based politics.

The letter alleges that the DP will take responsibility for not heeding the president’s directive not to engage in politics but to focus on the government’s development agenda, as well as opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This comes amid tension between the Uhuru-led faction and the DP’s team which formed the breakaway party United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In March 2021, Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) resolved to remove Deputy President William Ruto as the party’s deputy leader.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Jubilee led by party Secretary General Raphael Tuju accused Ruto of sabotaging Jubilee’s agenda and associating with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which had fielded candidates against Jubilee’s in some by-elections.

