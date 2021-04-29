Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Tennis superstar, Naomi Osaka, has caused commotion on social media after flaunting her impressive physique in swimwear.

The 23-year old, who has won four Grand Slam titles so far, posed in her new range of swimwear, with Frankies Bikini, ahead of its official launch in May.

While sharing the photos, the Japanese tennis prodigy wrote:

“Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon,”

She is not only talented but also such a sight for sore eyes as these photos attest.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST