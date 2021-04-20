Closing date: April 21, 2021

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that includes people of various faiths who are committed to social justice, peace, and humanitarian service. Its work is based on the Quaker belief in the worth of every person and faith in the power of love to overcome violence and injustice.

Temporary (Fellow)

Job Description – Kenya Program

Job Title: Fellow, Kenya Peaceful Youth and their Communities Program

Contract duration: 3 months (1 May 2021 – end July 2021)

Supervisor: Quaker International Affairs Representative

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Summary of Responsibilities:

Working 3 days a week Monday – Wednesday on a retainer’s fee, the Fellow will be responsible for ensuring effective delivery of the Kenya Peaceful Youth and their Communities Program.

The Fellow will be strong on Peace building and Project Cycle management and be overall responsible for the implementation and results of all projects under the Kenya Program.

The scope of work includes project management, reporting, donor mapping, coordinating Program partners, supporting consultancy work on KPC, desk top research, coordinate lobbying and advocacy work as guided.

The Fellow where possible, will engage with key stakeholders to achieve program results in line with AFSC new strategic plan.

S/He will be responsible for working closely with partners in writing key learnings, case studies and stories of significant change, to AFSC publications for external communication.

Responsibilities (see also above):

Carry out Continuous Situation analysis, needs assessment and stakeholder analysis in target communities to inform future project implementation and policy work within the Kenya Peaceful youth and their Communities Program.**

Support and accompany partners where possible in implementing projects, working with them to develop the necessary tools to effectively do mobilization of communities, selection of project participants, and implementation of program components, supervise and monitor the Peace building Program.**

Receive and review reports from partners for quarterly reports preparations in line with AFSC’s requirement.

Attend partners meetings and share information and ideas beneficial to the Program. Map out and maintain calendar of key sector meetings and represent AFSC Kenya Program and AFSC within Kenya when called upon.

Support the Kenya Peace Conference for consultants to undertake the review of KPC and disseminate the same to relevant stakeholders.

Write Quarterly reports from partners and ensure key case studies and stories are well written to support fundraising and be responsible for overall planning implementation, monitoring, reporting evaluation of key activities of the partners in the Kenya Program.

Articulate AFSC’s values and principles including its commitment to peace and nonviolent approaches to social justice and peacebuilding at external meetings, in communities and when required.

Qualifications:

First Degree and 3-4 years’ experience in a field of knowledge relevant to AFSC’s work (Peacebuilding and conflict management)

Experience in programming (project planning), peacebuilding, conflict transformation programs, and nonviolent approaches to problem solving highly desirable.

Commitment to Quaker values and testimonies. Understanding of and compatibility with the principles and philosophy of the American Friends Service Committee including nonviolence and the belief in the intrinsic worth of every individual.

Understanding of and commitment to the principles, concerns, and considerations of AFSC in regard to issues of race, class, nationality, religion, age, gender and sexual orientation, and disabilities. Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with diverse staff.

Familiarity with the work of AFSC and willingness to work closely with fellow staff as a team. Reliable in meeting deadlines and completing assigned tasks.

Demonstrated analytical and communications skills; fluency in spoken and excellent written English, required, and in another local language desirable, such as Kiswahili.

Ability to take the initiative, manage priorities and work independently on specific issues.

Demonstrated computer skills (PC/Windows), particularly word processing spreadsheet and database applications (MS office), and e-mail.

Willingness to take up the position immediately in May 2021.

How to Apply

If you do not hear from us by 23rd April, consider your application not successful.

Please send your application by 21st April 2021 to

Regional Finance and Administrative Manager, AFSC

P.O. Box 66448 – 00800 Nairobi, Kenya

Email: infoafrica@afsc.org