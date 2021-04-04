Durham International Nursery & Pre-Prep School

Ages 2-6 years – Confidence for Life

Thigiri, Nairobi

KS1 and Early Years Teachers

Are you a qualified, inspiring teaver looking for the opportunity to work in a new, innovative child-centered learning environment?

If so, we would love to hear from you!

A sister school to the 600-year-old Durham School in the UK, Durham Kenya is actively seeking EYFS & KS1 teachers to join its fast-growing Pre-Prep in Thigiri.

Durham is committed to ensuring that a child’s first experience of school is one filled with happiness; a time where they develop a love for learning and “Confidence for life”.

Interested candidates are invited to apply via the school’s website: http://www.durhamkenya.com

For further details contact: careers@durhamkenya.com

Closing date for applications is Friday 23 April 2021

