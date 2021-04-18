Sunday, April 18, 2021 – An outspoken Tanga Tanga legislator has warned the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta against pushing Kenyans to the wall, saying they will regret it soon.

Commenting on social media after police erected roadblocks along Thika Road on Saturday evening after 8 pm curfew time where thousands of motorists were trapped in, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, said those who were trapped were ordinary Kenyans who were coming from work.

Ichung’wa urged the government to stop frustrating Kenyans because they already have many problems in relation to the bad economy.

He said that if Angry Kenyans decide to fight back, then the government will have it rough.

“Word of caution to the powers that stop driving an already Angry population to the wall.

” When they Push back, you will have yourselves to Blame.

“Let them Hustle without provocation.

“By 8 pm, Hustlers are still making it Home from their Hustles.” Ichung’wa stated.

