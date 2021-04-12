Monday, 12 April 2021 – Tahidi High actor, Ted Kitana, who is famously known as Teacher Kilunda, is not planning to come back to Nairobi after relocating to Kangundo, Machakos County.

Speaking in an interview, the 43-year-old actor said that he realized rural life was better for him after staying there during the lockdown period.

He said the air and food in the upcountry are fresh and there’s no peer pressure.

“When the lockdown happened, I was stuck in Kangundo.

” At first, I didn’t know how to deal with the people here because I lived in the city.

“Slowly by slowly, I realized it is a good life.

“The air and food is fresh and there is no pressure,” the famous actor said.

“I don’t plan on going back to the city; I have everything I need here.

“If an opportunity presents itself, I will go but I have not been actively looking for roles.

” For those who have a role for me they can call me,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

